Emerson, Nebraska man injured in Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- An Emerson, Nebraska man was injured in a shooting in Sioux City on Saturday night.

At around 11:54 p.m. Saturday, Sioux City Police officers were dispatched to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's, 2720 Stone Park Blvd., where a man had arrived with a gunshot wound to his stomach, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department.

Officers spoke with "multiple parties" and determined that the shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Douglas Street.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Gary Wendte of Emerson. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0