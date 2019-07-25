{{featured_button_text}}
Rescue 1

First responders rescued a 7-year-old girl from a water tower Thursday in Estherville, Iowa, after she got her head stuck between two rungs of the tower's ladder.

 Provided

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa -- First responders freed a 7-year-old girl from an Estherville water tower Thursday, after she got her head stuck between the rungs of the tower's ladder.

According to a statement from the Estherville Police Department, officers responded to a report of a missing girl with autism at 10:05 a.m. While officers were searching for the girl, a family members found the child near the top deck of a water tower, which is between North Eighth Street and North Ninth Street, near her home.

Rescue 2

First responders rescued a 7-year-old girl from a water tower Thursday in Estherville, Iowa, after she got her head stuck between two rungs of the tower's ladder.

When officers arrived, the child was clinging to the water tower's ladder and her head was stuck between two of the rungs. Estherville firefighters deployed a ladder truck with a basket to rescue the girl. The Estherville Electrical Department assisted in cutting the child free from the rungs.

After the girl was safe on the ground, she was examined by personnel from the Estherville Ambulance Service and then released to her parents.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments