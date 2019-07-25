ESTHERVILLE, Iowa -- First responders freed a 7-year-old girl from an Estherville water tower Thursday, after she got her head stuck between the rungs of the tower's ladder.
According to a statement from the Estherville Police Department, officers responded to a report of a missing girl with autism at 10:05 a.m. While officers were searching for the girl, a family members found the child near the top deck of a water tower, which is between North Eighth Street and North Ninth Street, near her home.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
When officers arrived, the child was clinging to the water tower's ladder and her head was stuck between two of the rungs. Estherville firefighters deployed a ladder truck with a basket to rescue the girl. The Estherville Electrical Department assisted in cutting the child free from the rungs.
After the girl was safe on the ground, she was examined by personnel from the Estherville Ambulance Service and then released to her parents.
Fire wagon
Pumping Billy
Fire Station No. 4
Fire Station No. 4
Fire Station No. 1
Historical fire station
Corbett and Sullivan fire team
Fire Station No. 5.
1918 fire truck
Fire equipment
Fire equipment
Fire House No. 1
Fire House No. 3
Paddy and Prince
Fire equimpent
Fire House No. 5
Paddy & Prince 1908
Ambulance practice
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local public safety news.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy