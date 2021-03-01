Estherville man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault

SPENCER, Iowa -- An Estherville, Iowa, man suspected of asking for illicit photos from minors in exchange for buying them vaping products as been charged with forcing a 12-year-old into his minivan and sexually assaulting the child.

Hunter Gentry, 21, was arrested Sunday in Estherville and transported to Spencer, where he was booked into the Clay County Jail on charges of first-degree kidnapping, third-degree sexual abuse, enticing a minor, lascivious acts with a child and indecent contact with a child. The kidnapping charge is a Class A felony punishable by a life prison sentence.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office began investigating Gentry on Dec. 28 after learning that four children had been provided vaping and nicotine products by Gentry in exchange for illicit photos.

According to a sheriff's news release, investigators learned of a Dec. 9 incident in which Gentry was accused of meeting with a 12-year-old in Dickens to give the child vaping products. Gentry is accused of forcing the child into his minivan, driving to a remote location and sexually assaulting the child, who was released after the alleged assault.

Investigators also learned Gentry was accused of a sexual assault of a 13-year-old in Spencer.