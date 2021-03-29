Estherville man pleads not guilty to sex assault, kidnapping

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

SPENCER, Iowa -- An Estherville, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child for whom he had been providing vaping products.

Hunter Gentry, 21, entered his written plea Monday in Clay County District Court to two counts each of third-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child, indecent contact with a child and dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors and single counts of first-degree kidnapping and enticing a minor.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office began investigating Gentry on December after learning that four children had been provided vaping and nicotine products by Gentry in exchange for illicit photos.

According to court documents, Gentry met with the 12-year-old in Dickens on Dec. 9 to give the child vaping products. He is accused of forcing the child into his minivan, driving to a remote location and sexually assaulting the child, who was released after the alleged assault.

Gentry also is charged with having sexual contact with a 13-year-old in Spencer in June.

