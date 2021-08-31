Estherville man sentenced to 20 years prison for child sexual assault

SPENCER, Iowa -- An Estherville, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for having sexual contact with two children in Clay County.

Hunter Gentry, 21, pleaded guilty in July in Clay County District Court to single counts of enticing a minor and lascivious acts with a child.

Gentry received an additional 10-year sentence related to a theft charge in an unrelated case for a total prison sentence of 30 years. Numerous charges, including kidnapping and sexual abuse, were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office began investigating Gentry in December after learning of allegations he had been providing vaping and nicotine products to children in exchange for illicit photos. He was arrested in February.

Gentry met with a 12-year-old in Dickens on Dec. 9 to give the child vaping products. He then forced the child into his minivan, drove to a remote location and sexually assaulted the child, who was released after the assault.

Gentry also had sexual contact with a 13-year-old in Spencer in June 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.