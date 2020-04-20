Estherville teen charged in incident that injured police officer

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa -- An Estherville teen has been charged with multiple felonies after she allegedly struck a police officer with a knife.
Grace Hrbek, 18, is charged with willful injury, a class C felony, as well as assault on a peace officer and going armed with intent, both class D felonies.
According to a statement from the Estherville Police Department, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 400 block of South Ninth Street for threats that were made at a residence. The statement said the suspect, who had threatened to burn down the house, had left the residence before officers arrived. She was identified at the scene by the reporting party as Hrbek.
The statement said an officer noticed Hrbek walking in the area prior to his arrival at the residence. The officer went to the location where he had last seen the suspect and confronted her in the 800 block of South 12th Street. Hrbek had a cigarette lighter in her hand and, when questioned about the lighter, she stated that she was going to start the grass on fire and made an attempt to light the grass. She also attempted to light her jacket on fire while talking to the officer, according to the statement.
The statement said officers spent a considerable amount of time trying to get Hrbek to comply with their directives to drop the lighter. An officer attempted to take control of Hrbek and the lighter, when she allegedly brandished a knife that she had concealed on her person and struck the officer with it in the left forearm. The statement said the knife caused a laceration to the officer's arm.
Hrbek was taken into custody by officers and transported to Avera Holy Family Hospital in Estherville for an evaluation. She was later booked into the Emmet County Jail.
The officer was treated at Avera Holy Family Hospital for his injuries and released.
