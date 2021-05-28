Everly man sentenced to federal prison on meth charges

Jimmy Crouch, 48, pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within a protected location and distribution of methamphetamine within a protected location.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Crouch and others sold more than 7 pounds of meth from January 2019 through April 2020 in the Wright and Webster County areas. Authorities seized nearly 4 ounces of meth from Crouch in March/April 2020, and he and others were observed on home security recordings buying and selling meth. Crouch's also sold meth in Eagle Grove, Iowa, within 1,000 feet of public parks with playgrounds.