SIOUX CITY -- A former Briar Cliff University president has sued the private Sioux City college for breach of contract in a lawsuit that came as no surprise.
Details of Hamid Shirvani's claim, which also alleges fraudulent inducement of contract, will remain unknown for now. The lawsuit was filed under seal on Friday because information contained in the lawsuit and supporting documents contain confidential and sensitive information that could harm both parties if it became public.
Filing under seal allows Shirvani and Briar Cliff to comply with their contractual obligations, his attorney, Chumahan Bowen, of Costa Mesa, California, said in the Woodbury County District Court filing.
In a telephone interview Thursday, Bowen declined to elaborate on the other claims contained in the suit but not listed in his motion to file under seal.
Rachelle Karstens, the new president of Briar Cliff University, greets faculty members before the inauguration at Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, April 26, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
From left, Bishop R. Walker Nickless, board of trustees chair Steven Freeman and Sister Kate Katoski, president of Sisters of St. Francis of Dubuque, install Rachelle Karstens as the 11th president of Briar Cliff University at Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City on Friday.
From left, former Briar Cliff University presidents Sister Margaret Wick and Bev Wharton cheer during the inauguration of Rachelle Karstens as the new president of Briar Cliff University at Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City on Friday.
Rachelle Karstens, the new president of Briar Cliff University, enters the inauguration ceremony at Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, April 26, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Rachelle Karstens, the new president of Briar Cliff University, sings with children from Girls Inc. as well as Cliff Singers during the inauguration ceremony at Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, April 26, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Rachelle Karstens, the new president of Briar Cliff University, speaks at the inauguration ceremony at Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, April 26, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
From left, Rachelle Karstens, the new president of Briar Cliff University, Robyn Cooper, associate professor at Drake and Karstens' doctoral adviser, and Fred Ribich, professor emeritus at Wartburg College who taught Karstens during her undergraduate years, cheer as Karstens is named the 11th president of Briar Cliff University at Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, April 26, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Family of Rachelle Karstens, the new president of Briar Cliff University, clap hands during the inauguration at Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, April 26, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
"My client believes strongly in doing the right thing. My client believes strongly in the values of truth and integrity, and we believe we will prevail," Bowen said.
A judge last month granted Briar Cliff's request for a temporary injunction prohibiting Shirvani from disclosing confidential information he had proposed including in a lawsuit he had threatened to file against the college in May.
According to Briar Cliff's filing, Shirvani's 2016 employment agreement and a separation agreement in 2017 contained financial and donor information, contract information, managing, marketing, development and other proprietary information that he was contractually obligated to keep confidential.
Shirvani's lawsuit includes both contracts as exhibits. They also were filed under seal and are not available for public review.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
The first section of St. Joseph Mercy hospital at 21st and Court streets, erected in the fall of 1890 and purchased by the hospital after previous quarters at 28th and Jennings streets proved to be inadequate.
In the early 1970s, St. Joseph and St. Vincent, a hospital operated by the Benedictine Sisters at 6th and Jennings streets in Sioux City, joined forces to begin the city's first hospital-based ambulance service. Groundbreaking ceremonies were held in 1979 for a new $28 million hospital adjacent to St. Vincent's, the present site of Mercy Medical Center.
The suit also names current board of trustees members Sister Cathy Katoski and Steve Freeman, former board member Michael Erpelding, the Sisters of St. Francis of Dubuque, which sponsor the university, and unnamed people as defendants.
"We are disappointed with the decision of the past president to file a petition against Briar Cliff University. Briar Cliff fully supports university leadership, as well as those named specifically in this petition, and is prepared to defend this action," the university said in a released statement.
Just months before his resignation, Shirvani had unveiled a five-year plan for the university that included improvements and upgrades to facilities and academic programs and changes in standards for students and staff.
The university's board of trustees reaffirmed its support for Shirvani two months prior to his resignation when dismissing a media report that he had been investigated for sexual harassment.
Shirvani had drawn both praise and criticism for his management style during two decades as a college administrator prior to his arrival at Briar Cliff. He is now a partner in the Higher Education Innovation Group, a Washington, D.C., consulting firm. He lives in Monterey County, California, according to court documents.
Riverside Boat club crew
Steam railroad
Riverside cleaning
Sioux City circa 1940-1959
Rollercoaster
Riverside entertainment
Riverside pool
Riverview Park
Riverview Park
Riverview ferris wheel
Interstate Fair
Interstate Fair
Sioux City fun
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local public safety news.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy