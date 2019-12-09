Ex-Briar Cliff student accused of producing fraudulent checks to pay for sex to plead guilty

SIOUX CITY -- A former Briar Cliff University student accused of using fraudulent checks to pay for sex and possibly infecting his sexual partners with an unknown disease has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, according to Woodbury County District Court filings.
Davion Sandifer, 20, of Austin, Texas, entered a written plea of guilty Friday to five counts of criminal transmission of a contagious or infectious disease, serious misdemeanors. According to the plea agreement, Sandifer will also plead guilty to two counts of forgery, a class D felony. Three other counts of forgery and five counts of prostitution will be dismissed. The judge will decide his sentence.
You have free articles remaining.
Sandifer was arrested Oct. 24 after the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was notified that five males ranging in age from 17 to 19 years old from the Harlan, Iowa, area had been paid with checks to engage in sexual activities with Sandifer in his dorm room in Alverno Hall at Briar Cliff on Oct. 20 and Oct. 22.
According to court documents, Sandifer gave each person a digitally produced Bank of America check with his name on it, ranging in value from $30,000 to $600,000. Investigators have not said how Sandifer met the five males or what prompted one or more of them to file a report with police in Harlan.
Court documents said that Sandifer knew he had a contagious or infectious disease and exposed each of the five males to it.
According to the plea agreement, Sandifer will make restitution to all of his victims and to the State of Iowa for court costs and attorney fees.