Ex-Briar Cliff student gets probation for paying for sex with fake checks

SIOUX CITY -- Davion Sandifer acknowledged Monday that using fake checks to pay for oral sex in his Briar Cliff University dorm room was a mistake, but he didn't think he deserved to go to prison.
He's since sought treatment for anxiety and continues to meet with his therapist, he said.
"I am growing, achieving and being a better person and I want to continue, and I will continue, to live my life and try to be a better person," said Sandifer, who in December pleaded guilty to two felony counts of forgery and five misdemeanor counts of criminal transmission of a contagious or infectious disease.
District Judge Steven Andreasen said Sandifer's actions were too serious for him to grant public defender John Loos' request for a deferred judgment. Instead, Andreasen suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Sandifer on probation for three years. As part of his probation, Sandifer must continue his mental health treatment.
Sandifer, 20, of Austin, Texas, was arrested Oct. 24 after the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was notified that five males from the Harlan, Iowa, area, ranging in age from 17 to 19 years old, had been paid with checks to allow Sandifer to perform oral sex on them in his room in Briar Cliff's Alverno Hall dormitory on Oct. 20 and Oct. 22. Sandifer gave each person a digitally produced Bank of America check with his name on it, ranging in value from $30,000 to $600,000.
Authorities searching Sandifer's dorm room found checks and check stubs matching checks given to the five males. Fraudulent checks made out to other unknown individuals and 27 pages of blank checks also were found.
Loos said during Monday's hearing, conducted via video and audio conference as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus, that the five males have not tested positive for HIV and cited research that shows they were at low risk for contracting it because Sandifer, who participated in the hearing from his home in Texas, was the one who performed oral sex on them.
Sandifer entered into a plea agreement in December in which three counts of forgery and five counts of prostitution were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.
Loos said probation, rather than prison, was an appropriate punishment for Sandifer, who had no previous criminal history.
"He did something that was really stupid, your honor," Loos told Andreasen. "There's no easy way around that. He feels bad about it."
Briar Cliff has said Sandifer, who had been a member of the men's volleyball team, is no longer a student there and is not allowed on campus.
