Ex-Briar Cliff student gets probation for paying for sex with fake checks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Davion Sandifer acknowledged Monday that using fake checks to pay for oral sex in his Briar Cliff University dorm room was a mistake, but he didn't think he deserved to go to prison.

He's since sought treatment for anxiety and continues to meet with his therapist, he said.

"I am growing, achieving and being a better person and I want to continue, and I will continue, to live my life and try to be a better person," said Sandifer, who in December pleaded guilty to two felony counts of forgery and five misdemeanor counts of criminal transmission of a contagious or infectious disease.

District Judge Steven Andreasen said Sandifer's actions were too serious for him to grant public defender John Loos' request for a deferred judgment. Instead, Andreasen suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Sandifer on probation for three years. As part of his probation, Sandifer must continue his mental health treatment.