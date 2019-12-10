Ex-Briar Cliff student pleads guilty to forging checks to pay for sex

According to court documents, Sandifer gave each person a digitally produced Bank of America check with his name on it, ranging in value from $30,000 to $600,000. Investigators have not said how Sandifer met the five males or what prompted one or more of them to file a report with police in Harlan.

Authorities searching Sandifer's dorm room found checks and check stubs matching checks given to the five males he met with. Fraudulent checks made out to other unknown individuals and 27 pages of blank checks also were found.

The amounts of the checks for the two forgery pleas were not specified in court. Sanifer was in court with his lawyer, public defender John Loos Jr.

Briar Cliff University has said Sandifer, who had been a member of the men's volleyball team, is no longer a student there and is not allowed on campus. Sandifer told Deck he completed one semester at BCU.