Ex-Briar Cliff student pleads guilty to forging checks to pay for sex

SIOUX CITY -- A Woodbury County District Court judge on Tuesday accepted the plea agreement of a former Briar Cliff University student in which he admitted to two felony counts of forgery, while five counts of prostitution were dismissed.
Davion Sandifer, 20, of Austin, Texas, entered a written plea of guilty Friday to two counts of forgery, a class D felony, and five counts of criminal transmission of a contagious or infectious disease, which are serious misdemeanors. Judge Tod Deck accepted the plea agreement on Tuesday, after Sandifer answered a serious of questions about the charges and his actions.
"I did in fact make a fraudulent check," Sandifer said.
Sentencing, which could include prison time of up to five years on each of the two felonies, will take place next year.
Sandifer was initially arrested on a combined 15 charges. As part of the plea agreement, three other counts of forgery and five counts of prostitution were dismissed.
Sandifer was arrested Oct. 24 after the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was notified that five males ranging in age from 17 to 19 years old from the Harlan, Iowa, area had been paid with checks to engage in sexual activities with Sandifer in his dorm room in Alverno Hall at Briar Cliff on Oct. 20 and Oct. 22.
According to court documents, Sandifer gave each person a digitally produced Bank of America check with his name on it, ranging in value from $30,000 to $600,000. Investigators have not said how Sandifer met the five males or what prompted one or more of them to file a report with police in Harlan.
Authorities searching Sandifer's dorm room found checks and check stubs matching checks given to the five males he met with. Fraudulent checks made out to other unknown individuals and 27 pages of blank checks also were found.
The amounts of the checks for the two forgery pleas were not specified in court. Sanifer was in court with his lawyer, public defender John Loos Jr.
Briar Cliff University has said Sandifer, who had been a member of the men's volleyball team, is no longer a student there and is not allowed on campus. Sandifer told Deck he completed one semester at BCU.