Ex-Briar Cliff student pleads not guilty to forgery, prostitution

SIOUX CITY -- A former Briar Cliff University student pleaded not guilty Thursday to using fraudulent checks to pay for sex and possibly infecting his sexual partners with an unknown disease.

Public defender John Loos Jr. filed the written plea on behalf of Davion Sandifer in Woodbury County District Court. A trial date has yet to be scheduled.

Sandifer, 20, of Austin, Texas, is charged with five counts each of forgery, prostitution, and criminal transmission of a contagious or infectious disease. He was arrested Oct. 24 after the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was notified that five males ranging in age from 17 to 19 years old from the Harlan, Iowa, area had been paid with checks to engage in sexual activities with Sandifer in his dorm room in Alverno Hall at Briar Cliff on Oct. 20 and Oct. 22.

The university has said Sandifer, who had been a member of the men's volleyball team, is no longer a student there and is not allowed on campus. He remains in custody in the Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond.