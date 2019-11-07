Ex-Briar Cliff student pleads not guilty to forgery, prostitution

SIOUX CITY -- A former Briar Cliff University student pleaded not guilty Thursday to using fraudulent checks to pay for sex and possibly infecting his sexual partners with an unknown disease.
Public defender John Loos Jr. filed the written plea on behalf of Davion Sandifer in Woodbury County District Court. A trial date has yet to be scheduled.
Sandifer, 20, of Austin, Texas, is charged with five counts each of forgery, prostitution, and criminal transmission of a contagious or infectious disease. He was arrested Oct. 24 after the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was notified that five males ranging in age from 17 to 19 years old from the Harlan, Iowa, area had been paid with checks to engage in sexual activities with Sandifer in his dorm room in Alverno Hall at Briar Cliff on Oct. 20 and Oct. 22.
The university has said Sandifer, who had been a member of the men's volleyball team, is no longer a student there and is not allowed on campus. He remains in custody in the Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
A DCI agent said Wednesday that the case remains under investigation and it's possible more charges could be filed against Sandifer or the five males, none of whom were Briar Cliff students.
According to court documents, Sandifer gave each person a digitally produced Bank of America check with his name on it, ranging in value from $30,000 to $600,000.
Investigators have not said how Sandifer met the five males or what prompted one or more of them to file a report with police in Harlan.
Authorities searching Sandifer's dorm room found checks and check stubs matching checks given to the five males he met with. Fraudulent checks made out to other unknown individuals and 27 pages of blank checks also were found.
Court documents said that Sandifer knew he had a contagious or infectious disease and exposed each of the five males to it. The DCI is awaiting Sandifer's medical reports and has informed the five they may have been exposed to a disease.
