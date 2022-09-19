Ex-Cherokee cop gets probation for hit and run incident

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A former Cherokee police officer has been placed on probation for failing to stop his pickup truck after striking a 6-year-old girl at a street intersection.

Michael McGee, 53, of Cherokee, pleaded guilty Friday in Cherokee County District Court to failure to stop at the scene of an accident, a serious misdemeanor, and failure to yield, a traffic violation.

McGee faced up to a year in jail for the misdemeanor, and in his plea agreement the sentencing decision was left up to the judge. District Associate Judge Andrew Smith deferred judgment on the failure to stop charge and placed McGee on one year probation. McGee also must pay a $430 civil penalty, plus a $135 fine for the traffic ticket.

McGee struck the girl on May 20 with his Dodge Ram pickup at the intersection of North Roosevelt and East Indian streets.

Off duty at the time, McGee was carrying several children's swimming pools stacked in the back of his pickup and was driving north on North Roosevelt Street when the girl and two other children were either crossing the street in a crosswalk or were entering the street. McGee braked his pickup and later told investigators he did not think he had hit anyone and continued driving north. He went to the city garage and placed the pools and other potentially identifying items into a garbage bin and told investigators that when he heard an ambulance was dispatched to the intersection, he panicked and returned home.

McGee and his pickup were identified by witnesses, and he was located and charged.

The girl, who is from Cherokee, suffered a concussion and other non life-threatening injuries.

McGee is no longer with the police department.