Ex-Cherokee cop pleads not guilty of leaving accident scene

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A former Cherokee police officer suspected of striking a 6-year-old girl at a street intersection with a pickup truck has pleaded not guilty.

Michael McGee, 52, of Cherokee, entered his written plea Tuesday in Cherokee County District Court to failure to stop at the scene of an accident, a serious misdemeanor. A trial date has not yet been set.

McGee is accused of striking the girl on May 20 with his Dodge Ram pickup at the intersection of North Roosevelt and East Indian streets.

According to court documents, McGee, who was off duty, was driving north on North Roosevelt Street when the girl and two other children were either crossing the street in a crosswalk or were entering the street. McGee braked his pickup and later told investigators he did not think he had hit anyone and continued to drive north.

McGee told investigators he heard an ambulance dispatched to the intersection and panicked, returning home, court documents said.

An Iowa State Patrol report said McGee and his pickup were identified by witnesses, and he was located and charged.

The girl, who is from Cherokee, was hospitalized with a concussion and other non life-threatening injuries.

McGee is no longer with the department.