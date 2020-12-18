Ex-clerk who stole 19 lottery tickets placed on probation

SIOUX CITY -- A former Sioux City convenience store clerk charged with stealing 19 lottery tickets was placed on probation Thursday.

Brittany Britton, 27, of Sioux City, had pleaded guilty in July in Woodbury County District Court to one count of lottery theft. District Judge Jeffrey Neary gave her a deferred judgment, placed her on probation for two years and ordered her to pay a $1,025 civil penalty and $90 restitution to the Iowa Lottery Authority. As part of a plea agreement, 18 counts of lottery theft were dismissed.

Britton was seen on video surveillance taking the lottery tickets on Dec. 25 at the Brew store at 1203 Tri View Ave. According to court documents, she told a co-worker she had already paid for the tickets. The co-worker recorded the tickets that she took because he did not scan them, though Britton allegedly told him she had done so.

Store managers filed a police report when Britton failed to pay for the tickets and fired her. Neary ordered Britton to pay restitution to the store in an amount to be determined.

One of the stolen tickets was later cashed for $30.

