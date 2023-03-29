SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — The former Dickinson County attorney has pleaded guilty of public intoxication

Amy Zenor, 39, of Milford, Iowa, entered her plea to the simple misdemeanor Friday in Dickinson County District Court. District Associate Judge Andrew Smith fined her $150 plus surcharges and court costs.

Zenor resigned in December after her arrest on suspicion of being intoxicated at the Dickinson County Courthouse on Nov. 10, when a preliminary breath test showed her blood-alcohol level was 0.195 percent. Iowa’s legal limit to operate a motor vehicle is 0.08 percent.

In her resignation agreement with the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors, Zenor said she was resigning because of a temporary medical disability. In her written guilty plea, Zenor said she tested over the legal intoxication limit because of a medical condition that leads to uncontrollable intoxication unless managed in advance with a prescribed diet.

Zenor had served as county attorney since her appointment to succeed Jon Martin, who retired at the end of 2019. Zenor, a Republican, was elected to complete his term in the 2020 general election and was re-elected to a four-year term in November after running unopposed.

The county board in January appointed Steve Goodlow as Zenor's replacement.