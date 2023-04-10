SAC CITY, Iowa -- A former East Sac County High School teacher was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for having sexual contact with a male student.

Stefanie Kelsey, 35, of Sac City, pleaded guilty Feb. 13 in Sac County District Court to single counts of third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a school employee.

District Judge Adria Kester also ordered Kelsey to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry. Kelsey also will serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence after she completes her prison sentence. If she were to violate terms of the special sentence, she could be sent back to prison.

Kelsey also must pay $520 in civil penalties.

Seven counts of third-degree sexual abuse were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Kelsey had sexual contact with the student, who was age 14-15, on a number of occasions from about Sept. 1, 2021, through March 11, 2022, in a vehicle at a county park and at Kelsey's home.

She was arrested March 11, 2022, the day after a parent reported rumors about a sexual relationship between her and the student to the Sac County Sheriff's Office.

Kelsey was a special education teacher at the high school, which is located in Lake View. Her probationary teaching contract was later terminated.