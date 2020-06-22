Ex-Kingsley police chief sentenced for domestic abuse

LE MARS, Iowa -- The former Kingsley, Iowa, police chief was sentenced Monday to one year of probation for domestic abuse.
Joseph Hoover, 52, pleaded guilty June 12 in Plymouth County District Court to one count of domestic abuse assault, a serious misdemeanor.
Hoover received a deferred judgment and one-year probation from Judge Dan Vakulskas. He was also ordered to pay fines and court costs.
Hoover was arrested July 19. 2019, after the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a possible case of domestic abuse in a Kingsley home at about 6:30 a.m. that day. After arriving at the residence, deputies found a female victim with injuries to her face and neck, according to court documents.
The victim told deputies that Hoover had struck her with his forearm and shoulder, court documents said.
Hoover was suspended with pay shortly after his arrest and later resigned. During his sentencing hearing Monday, Hoover said, "This has been a little under devastating, both for myself and my family."
Gill attributed Hoover's "irritability and rage" to medication for anxiety and depression he was taking last year.
Hoover, by virtue of the domestic abuse arrest, cannot work again in the law enforcement field, according to his attorney. He is now employed as an over-the-road trucker.
