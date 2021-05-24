 Skip to main content
Ex-manager of Denison credit union pleads guilty
SIOUX CITY -- The former manager of a Denison, Iowa, credit union has pleaded guilty to a charge connected with the embezzlement of nearly $1.5 million from the institution.

Janine Keim entered her plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of making false statements.

Keim had been charged with working with at least one other employee to embezzle or misapply $1,486,647 at Consumers Credit Union, now known as Cobalt Credit Union, from May 2012 through March 2018. Keim then filed false reports to auditors and administrators to conceal the amount of missing money, according to court documents.

The credit union's former head teller, Brenda Jensen, 53, of Denison, pleaded guilty in October in federal court to embezzlement. She is scheduled for sentencing in June.

