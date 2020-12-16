Ex-manager of Denison credit union pleads not guilty to $1.5 million embezzlement

Janine Keim entered her plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to charges of embezzlement by a credit union employee and making false statements.

She is accused of working with at least one other employee to embezzle or misapply $1,486,647 at Consumers Credit Union, now known as Cobalt Credit Union, from May 2012 through March 2018. Keim then filed false reports to auditors and administrators to conceal the amount of missing money, according to court documents.