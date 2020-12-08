Ex-manager pleads guilty to embezzlement from Winnebago Tribe

SIOUX CITY -- The former general manager of a Ho-Chunk Inc.-owned construction company pleaded guilty Tuesday to conducting schemes in which he took more than $22,000 from the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

Jason Ehlers is charged in U.S. District Court in Sioux City with one count of embezzlement and theft from Indian tribal organizations.

He could be sentenced to a prison term of up to five years and/or a fine of up to $250,000. A sentencing date was not set. Ehlers remains free on a personal recognizance bond.

Ehlers admitted that from June 2017 through February 2019, while general manager of BluStone Homes, a regional home-building company owned by Ho-Chunk Inc., he diverted rebates of more than $11,000 due to BluStone to his personal bank account. He also prepared fraudulent invoices totaling more than $5,700 for BluStone that instead were for his own personal projects and took BluStone supplies and installed them in properties he owned.

According to terms of a sealed plea agreement, details of which were discussed briefly in court, Ehlers has agreed to pay $22,432 in restitution to BluStone Homes, Ho-Chunk Real Estate, the Winnebago Tribe and Ho-Chunk Inc., the tribe's economic development corporation.