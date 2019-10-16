{{featured_button_text}}

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A former Milford, Iowa, police officer who provided alcohol to a minor has been fined and placed on probation.

Richard Zalabowski, 29, pleaded guilty in Dickinson County District Court to supplying alcohol to a person under age, a serious misdemeanor.

Spirit Lake man sentenced to prison for burglary
Siouxland Crime & Courts

Spirit Lake man sentenced to prison for burglary

District Judge David Larson on Tuesday suspended a 60-day jail sentence, placed Zalabowski on probation for one year and fined him $750.

While employed as a police officer, Zalabowski provided alcohol to a 19-year-old girl on Dec. 8 at a party at The Ritz in Arnolds Park, Iowa. During a voluntary interview with investigators, the girl admitted that Zalabowski provided her with alcohol, court documents said.

Zalabowski resigned from the Milford police force after he was charged.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0