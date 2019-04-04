SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A Milford, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to providing alcohol to a minor while he was employed as a police officer for the city.
Richard Zalabowski, 28, entered his written plea Wednesday in Dickinson County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of selling, giving or supplying alcohol to a minor.
According to court documents, Zalabowski provided alcohol to a 19-year-old girl on Dec. 8 at a party at The Ritz in Arnolds Park, Iowa. During a voluntary interview with investigators, the girl admitted that Zalabowski provided her with alcohol, court documents said.
Court documents said that because of Zalabowski's previous and ongoing relationship with the girl, he was likely aware that she was under the legal drinking age of 21.
Zalabowski resigned from the Milford police force after he was charged.