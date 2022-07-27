Ex-mobile home park manager gets probation for theft of rental payments

SIOUX CITY -- The former manager of a Sioux City mobile home park has been placed on probation for stealing thousands of dollars in rental payments.

Vickie Corio, 46, of Sioux City, had pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court in March to one count of second-degree theft, which was reduced from first-degree theft as part of a plea agreement.

Following the terms of the plea agreement, District Judge Zachary Hindman suspended a five-year prison sentence and placed Corio on probation for five years. She must pay $28,082 in restitution to Regency of Iowa, which owns The Regency of Sioux City mobile home park at 4101 Gordon Drive.

Five counts of forgery were dismissed.

In her guilty plea, Corio admitted that from Feb. 1, 2020, through Dec. 6, 2020, while manager of the mobile home park, she rented lots without informing Regency, then collected rental payments and kept the money.

During that time, court documents said, Corio deposited or cashed 38 money orders from tenants into her own personal bank account.