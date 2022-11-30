Ex-Morningside director sentenced to prison on child porn charges in Virginia

SIOUX CITY -- A former Morningside University alumni relations director has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison in Virginia on child pornography charges.

Shiran Nathaniel, 49, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty earlier this year in Stafford County Circuit Court in Stafford, Virginia, to three counts of causing a child under age 15 to perform in pornography and one count of proposing sex by computer.

He was sentenced Monday in Virginia to 33 years in prison, and 25 years and 11 months of the sentence were suspended.

He was arrested in November 2021 after a Stafford County Sheriff's Office investigation determined Nathaniel had contact with a 14-year-old girl for months after meeting her online in the fall of 2020 and received sexually explicit photos and videos from her online.

A Stafford County detective who took over the girl's apps and communicated with Nathaniel was able to document numerous sexually explicit chats with him. Using information from the girl's phone, investigators found Morningside University email addresses and other personal subscriber information that led them to Nathaniel.

Nathaniel had been appointed director of alumni relations in June 2016 after previously serving as the assistant director. His employment with the school ended in October 2021.