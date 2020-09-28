Ex-Plymouth County deputy accused of stealing prescription pills from homes, evidence room

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LE MARS, Iowa -- A criminal complaint shows that a former Plymouth County Sheriff's deputy took advantage of his position to steal prescription medications collected as evidence and use search warrants to enter homes and take more pills.

According to the complaint, Aaron Leusink also used a county-issued computer tablet to stay ahead of investigations into five unsolved pharmacy burglaries dating back to 2017 he is alleged to have committed and attempted to collect video of the burglaries without having the authority to do so.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested Leusink, 41, Thursday on 11 felony and misdemeanor charges of theft, burglary, misconduct and unlawful possession of prescription drugs, all committed while he was a sheriff's deputy. He posted a $30,000 cash bond Friday and was released from the Plymouth County Jail.

The sheriff's office asked the DCI to investigate Leusink in April after a review of his body camera videos showed taking prescription drugs from a rural Le Mars home. Leusink was fired later that month.