Ex-Plymouth County deputy accused of stealing prescription pills from homes, evidence room

LE MARS, Iowa -- A criminal complaint shows that a former Plymouth County Sheriff's deputy took advantage of his position to steal prescription medications collected as evidence and use search warrants to enter homes and take more pills.
According to the complaint, Aaron Leusink also used a county-issued computer tablet to stay ahead of investigations into five unsolved pharmacy burglaries dating back to 2017 he is alleged to have committed and attempted to collect video of the burglaries without having the authority to do so.
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested Leusink, 41, Thursday on 11 felony and misdemeanor charges of theft, burglary, misconduct and unlawful possession of prescription drugs, all committed while he was a sheriff's deputy. He posted a $30,000 cash bond Friday and was released from the Plymouth County Jail.
The sheriff's office asked the DCI to investigate Leusink in April after a review of his body camera videos showed taking prescription drugs from a rural Le Mars home. Leusink was fired later that month.
Agents searching Leusink's home on April 20 found more than 1,600 prescription medication pills in a locked safe and in other areas of his bedroom, several Plymouth County Sheriff's Office evidence bags that had been ripped open or were left unsealed and a thumb drive and an iPhone from a case he had previously worked. Agents found $5,432 in cash in another safe. Agents searching Leusink's desk at the sheriff's office found ripped-open evidence bags that were missing hydrocodone pills seized in cases Leusink had worked, a complaint filed by DCI special agent Trevor Modlin said.
The DCI linked Leusink to the five unsolved pharmacy burglaries, including December 2019 break-ins at drug stores in Akron and Kingsley, through evidence collected at his home.
According to the complaint, Leusink wrote a search warrant on Dec. 19 for a rural Merrill home and could be seen and heard on video covering his body camera while seizing multiple bottles of prescription medications and a large plastic baggie of pills. The pills, plus a vintage 1964 Playboy magazine, were not listed on the return of the search warrant filed in court.
While executing a search warrant on Jan. 7 at a rural Hinton home, Leusink entered the home alone while two other deputies searched outside. Body camera video showed him walk to the kitchen and pick up prescription bottles. While his body camera was covered, sounds similar to the opening of bottles and pouring of pills could be heard, the complaint said.
In a press release Thursday, Plymouth County Sheriff Mike Van Otterloo said Leusink's actions had tarnished the actions of the department's employees.
"Former deputy Leusink neglected his oaths in acting in a manner unbecoming of an officer of the law. He will face the consequences of his actions," Van Otterloo said.
