Ex-Plymouth County deputy pleads guilty of stealing drugs

LE MARS, Iowa -- On the day he was to stand trial for stealing drugs from homes and the Plymouth County Sheriff's department's evidence room, former sheriff's deputy Aaron Leusink instead pleaded guilty Tuesday to burglary and theft charges that could land him in prison for dozens of years.

Leusink, 43, of Le Mars, pleaded guilty to 11 charges: single counts of first-degree burglary, felonious misconduct in office, fourth-degree theft and unlawful possession of prescription drugs, two counts each of second-degree burglary and third-degree burglary, and three counts of fifth-degree theft.

District Judge Roger Sailer scheduled sentencing for June 10 in Plymouth County District Court. The charges carry prison and jail sentences totaling more than 60 years. Sailer could order the sentences to be served consecutively -- one after another, concurrently -- all at the same time -- or a combination of the two. The most severe charge, first-degree burglary, is a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.

Previously free on bond, Leusink's bond was revoked and he was taken into custody at the conclusion of Tuesday's hearing.

Leusink was arrested in September 2020 and charged with stealing prescription drugs from homes while enforcing search warrants, taking pills that had been collected as evidence in cases and committing a string of burglaries at five Plymouth County pharmacies dating back to 2017.

Then-Sheriff Mike Van Otterloo asked the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate Leusink in April 2020 after a review of his body camera videos showed him taking prescription drugs from a rural Le Mars home. Leusink was fired later that month.

Agents searching Leusink's home found more than 1,600 prescription medication pills, several Plymouth County Sheriff's evidence bags that had been ripped open or were left unsealed, a thumb drive and an iPhone from a case he had previously worked and $5,432 in cash. Agents searching Leusink's desk at the sheriff's office found ripped-open evidence bags that were missing hydrocodone pills seized in cases Leusink had worked.

The DCI also found evidence linking Leusink to the unsolved pharmacy burglaries, including break-ins at drug stores in Akron and Kingsley.

Video and audio footage from Leusink's body camera showed him seizing bottles of prescription medications while executing search warrants at homes in rural Merrill and Hinton.

