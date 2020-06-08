Ex-Sac City councilman gets 5 years prison for sexual contact with girls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SAC CITY, Iowa -- A former Sac City councilman was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for having sexual contact with two young girls.

Gary Hansen Sr., 78, had entered an Alford plea in April in Sac County District Court to two counts of lascivious acts with a child. In an Alford plea, the defendant admits no guilt, though a guilty plea is entered into the court record. Two counts of second-degree sexual abuse were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

In addition to the prison sentence, Hansen must register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry, and District Judge Gina Badding ordered him to serve a 10-year special sex offender sentence in which he will be on parole after completing his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent to prison.

Hansen had sexual contact with the girls, both of whom were under age 12, on Dec. 31, 2009, and Dec. 31, 2010. Hansen told police he had sexual contact with one of the victims when she was approximately 6 years old, court documents said.

Hansen served on the Sac City Council until 2015, when he lost a bid for re-election.

