SIBLEY, Iowa -- A former Sibley-Ocheyedan High School football coach and teacher was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for having sexual contact with a 10-year-old boy.
Kyle Ewinger, 40, pleaded guilty to a single count of third-degree sexual abuse in Osceola County District Court. He had been scheduled to go to trial Tuesday on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse, but agreed to plead guilty to the reduced charge as part of a plea agreement.
Also a former Sioux City teacher and coach, Ewinger admitted to performing a sex act by force or against the will of the fifth-grade boy, who was one of his students, at the school on Oct. 3, 2015.
District Judge Carl Petersen ordered that Ewinger's sentence be served once Ewinger completes a 55-to-85-year Nebraska prison sentence he received in April for sexually assaulting a boy in Omaha in 2012-13. He will be eligible for parole after serving 35 years of his Nebraska sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Tecumseh, Nebraska. Once he is paroled, he will be transferred to the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections to serve his Osceola County sentence.
Ewinger, who was the head football coach and middle school social studies teacher, was found sleeping on an air mattress with the child in his Sibley-Ocheyedan classroom. Later that morning, school personnel searched the classroom and found a bottle of Viagra prescribed to him and personal lubricant.
He was fired days later.
The mother of the boy has sued the school district for negligence, saying the district failed to properly supervise Ewinger and prevent him from sexually abusing her son. The case is scheduled to go to trial on April 14, 2020.
The lawsuit also includes claims of negligence against the Sioux City Community School District, the Akron-Westfield Community School District and the school district in Mediapolis, Iowa. The lawsuit claims that Ewinger had inappropriate contact with children in all three school districts, yet those districts did not disclose any information about it to other districts that later considered hiring him.
Ewinger served as head football coach at Sioux City's West High School in 2010-11 and was an elementary school teacher from 2009-12 at Riverside and Crescent Park elementary schools. He is alleged to have had inappropriate contact with a 9-year-old Riverside student in 2010.
Ewinger was a second-, third- and fourth-grade teacher at Akron-Westfield from 2006 to 2008.