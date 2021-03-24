Ex-Sioux Center co-op officer gets 3 months prison for scheme

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

SIOUX CITY -- A second former officer at a Sioux Center, Iowa, ag cooperative will serve time in prison for his role in a grain-blending scheme and filing false reports to conceal it.

Kenneth Ehrp was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to three months in prison. He pleaded guilty in November to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. He also was fined $50,000 and will be on supervised release for one year after completing his prison sentence.

Calvin Diehl, of Aberdeen, South Dakota, was sentenced in February to three months in prison on the same charge.