Ex-Sioux Center co-op officer gets 3 months prison in grain-blending scheme

SIOUX CITY -- A former officer at a Sioux Center, Iowa, ag cooperative was sentenced Tuesday to three months in prison for his role in a grain-blending scheme and filing false reports to conceal it.
Calvin Diehl, 60, of Aberdeen, South Dakota, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. Diehl was fined $7,500 and will be on supervised release for one year after completing his prison sentence.
A former assistant general manager, Diehl and Kenneth Ehrp were charged with the scheme, in which Farmers Cooperative Society workers blended lower value oats into soybeans and then sold the mixture as soybeans. They also layered soybeans over oats in grain bins and in trucks and then concealed the practice from customers and U.S. Department of Agriculture inspectors in order to deceive them about the quality and quantity of the grain they were selling and storing.
Federal law prohibits grain blending unless the blend is designated as "mixed grain" or an exemption is granted by federal regulators.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in March 2017, approximately 30 truckloads of soybeans "spiked" with oats were sold from a Worthing, South Dakota, warehouse. After being contacted by the customer's manager, Diehl promised it would not happen again but continued to blend oats into soybeans and sell them to the same customer.
Diehl also instructed the Boyden, Iowa, location manager to dump other rejected loads in a bin and send the remainder to another customer. He also told the manager of the co-op's Sanborn, Iowa, location to cover an oat-soybean mixture with soybeans in order to hide the oats from USDA inspectors.
After learning of the scheme, a USDA search of grain bins at the co-op’s Iowa and South Dakota locations revealed that of the estimated 87,996 bushels of grain in the bins, they contained only 34,354 bushels of soybeans, though all the bins had been certified as soybeans.
Ehrp pleaded guilty in November to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and awaits sentencing.