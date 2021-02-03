Ex-Sioux Center co-op officer gets 3 months prison in grain-blending scheme

Federal law prohibits grain blending unless the blend is designated as "mixed grain" or an exemption is granted by federal regulators.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in March 2017, approximately 30 truckloads of soybeans "spiked" with oats were sold from a Worthing, South Dakota, warehouse. After being contacted by the customer's manager, Diehl promised it would not happen again but continued to blend oats into soybeans and sell them to the same customer.

Diehl also instructed the Boyden, Iowa, location manager to dump other rejected loads in a bin and send the remainder to another customer. He also told the manager of the co-op's Sanborn, Iowa, location to cover an oat-soybean mixture with soybeans in order to hide the oats from USDA inspectors.

After learning of the scheme, a USDA search of grain bins at the co-op’s Iowa and South Dakota locations revealed that of the estimated 87,996 bushels of grain in the bins, they contained only 34,354 bushels of soybeans, though all the bins had been certified as soybeans.

Ehrp pleaded guilty in November to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and awaits sentencing.

