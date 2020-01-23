Ex-Sioux Center co-op officers plead not guilty to fraud

SIOUX CITY -- Two former officers at a Sioux Center, Iowa, ag cooperative have pleaded not guilty to mixing lower-valued grain with soybeans and filing false documents with federal inspectors.

Kenneth Ehrp and Calvin Diehl entered their pleas Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to defraud the United States and making false statements.

The two are charged with directing Farmers Cooperative Society workers from 2011 to 2017 to layer higher-valued soybeans over oats in grain bins and in trucks and then conceal the practice from customers and U.S. Department of Agriculture inspectors in order to deceive them about the quality and quantity of the grain they were selling and storing.

The U.S. Grain Standards Act prohibits the blending of different kinds of grain unless the blend is designated as "mixed grain" or an exemption is granted by federal regulators. Ehrp and Diehl met neither requirement, according to a grand jury indictment.

Ehrp is accused of causing the co-op's controller to make a false report to a lender that overstated and overvalued the co-op's grain inventory in order to influence the lender's action on a loan.

Diehl is charged with falsely certifying to federal inspectors the amount of oats stored at its Sioux Center facility.

