Ex-Sioux City councilman pleads guilty to storing hazardous waste

SIOUX CITY -- Former Sioux City councilman Aaron Rochester pleaded guilty Friday to illegally storing and transporting several tons of toxic leaded glass processed by his now-closed recycling company.
Rochester entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to unlawful storage of hazardous waste and unlawful transportation of hazardous waste.
A sentencing date will be set once a federal probation officer completes a presentence investigation. Rochester, 47, faces up to five years in prison on each charge.
Rochester reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty. Terms of the agreement were not discussed at Friday's hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Roberts. The agreement has been filed under seal.
Rochester operated Recylcetronics, a business that crushed and recycled cathode ray tubes, the glass video displays commonly found in televisions and computer monitors. The CRT glass contains lead and may also contain mercury and other toxic materials that can be toxic to humans and may lead to cognitive impairment and organ damage.
Rochester was charged in September 2018 with illegally stockpiling the crushed CRT glass at the Recycletronics site at 1220 Steuben St. and locations Rochester leased at the Scandanavian Building at 1801-03 Fourth St., 3035 Highway 75 North, 1313 11th St. and 3313 Northbrook Drive, all in Sioux City; a rural Akron, Iowa, storage site; 2301 G St. in South Sioux City and a second site near G Street at Foundry Road.
Regulators estimated Rochester had illegally stored 16.9 million pounds of the glass without obtaining a hazardous waste permit.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources ordered Rochester to cease operations in March 2017 after it denied renewal of Recycletronics' CRT recycling permit because of non-compliance with state and federal regulations.
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency inspectors found concentrations of lead at one of the sites in excess of federal limits.
Rochester reached a consent agreement with the EPA in 2017 and a lawsuit settlement with the DNR in December 2019 in which he was to annually ship at least three truckloads of the broken glass to an approved treatment, storage and disposal facility.
In an agreement with the EPA, Waste Management of Iowa cleaned up 1,327 tons of CRT and other waste from the Steuben Street site, which is next to its property, in February 2019.
The sites at Northbrook Drive and 11th Street were cleaned up by a third party.
BNSF Railway Company reached an agreement with the EPA last year to clean up 2 million pounds of broken CRT glass that had been stored at 3035 Highway 75 North, a property the railroad bought in 2014.