Ex-Sioux City councilman pleads guilty to storing hazardous waste

Regulators estimated Rochester had illegally stored 16.9 million pounds of the glass without obtaining a hazardous waste permit.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources ordered Rochester to cease operations in March 2017 after it denied renewal of Recycletronics' CRT recycling permit because of non-compliance with state and federal regulations.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency inspectors found concentrations of lead at one of the sites in excess of federal limits.

Rochester reached a consent agreement with the EPA in 2017 and a lawsuit settlement with the DNR in December 2019 in which he was to annually ship at least three truckloads of the broken glass to an approved treatment, storage and disposal facility.

In an agreement with the EPA, Waste Management of Iowa cleaned up 1,327 tons of CRT and other waste from the Steuben Street site, which is next to its property, in February 2019.

The sites at Northbrook Drive and 11th Street were cleaned up by a third party.

BNSF Railway Company reached an agreement with the EPA last year to clean up 2 million pounds of broken CRT glass that had been stored at 3035 Highway 75 North, a property the railroad bought in 2014.

