Ex-Sioux City mobile home park manager pleads not guilty to theft
SIOUX CITY -- The former manager of a Sioux City mobile home park has pleaded not guilty to stealing more than $17,000 in rental payments.

Vickie Corio mugshot

Corio

Vickie Corio, 44, of Sioux City, entered her written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of first-degree theft and five counts of forgery.

According to court documents, Corio was the only person in charge of receiving rental payments and depositing them into the bank account of The Regency of Sioux City mobile home park, 4101 Gordon Drive, from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 15.

During that time, court documents said, Corio deposited or cashed 38 money orders from tenants into her own personal bank account. She is also accused of forging money orders and depositing them into her account. The theft totaled $17,421.

