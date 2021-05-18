Ex-Sioux City mobile home park manager pleads not guilty to theft

SIOUX CITY -- The former manager of a Sioux City mobile home park has pleaded not guilty to stealing more than $17,000 in rental payments.

Vickie Corio, 44, of Sioux City, entered her written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of first-degree theft and five counts of forgery.

According to court documents, Corio was the only person in charge of receiving rental payments and depositing them into the bank account of The Regency of Sioux City mobile home park, 4101 Gordon Drive, from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 15.

During that time, court documents said, Corio deposited or cashed 38 money orders from tenants into her own personal bank account. She is also accused of forging money orders and depositing them into her account. The theft totaled $17,421.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.