Ex-Sioux City North coach pleads not guilty to touching female student athletes

SIOUX CITY — Former North High School counselor and head boys and girls cross country coach Abdier Marrero on Tuesday pleaded not guilty of touching several female students' buttocks and making inappropriate sexual comments to them.

Marrero, 40, entered his written plea in Woodbury County District Court to one count of sexual exploitation by a school employee, a Class D felony that carries a five-year prison sentence.

He was arrested July 12. The following day, he posted a $20,000 bond and was released from jail.

Allegations contained in court documents said Marrero's behavior involved numerous students from 2018 through 2021.

A female North runner in December reported several incidents in which Marrero slapped her buttocks during practice and touched/rubbed her buttocks while hugging her in his office with the door closed as well as making comments implying having sexual intercourse with her on their wedding night.

Other female students and athletes came forward with allegations that Marrero would touch their breasts and buttocks and comment on how they looked in their clothing, saying they felt uncomfortable with the interactions but said nothing "as it was their understanding that the behavior was so normalized because it had been happening for several years," court documents said.

In a Sioux City school district investigation, Marrero admitted slapping the girls' buttocks, making inappropriate comments and sending students text messages unrelated to school activities.

The district has declined to comment on the case because it involves a personnel matter.

Marrero was hired in August 2007 as a cross country and track coach at North and became the school's head coach in 2012. He was hired as a guidance counselor in 2020. He resigned from both positions in December.

Under Marrero, the North boys won the school's first state cross country championship in 2020 and were runners-up at the 2021 state meet.