Ex-Sioux City plastic surgeon gets probation on fraud charge

LANSING, Mich. -- A former Sioux City plastic surgeon has been placed on probation and must pay a fine and restitution for falsifying patient medical records while he practiced in Michigan.

Adam Smith had pleaded guilty in a federal court in Michigan in April to one count of making false statements. Six counts of health care fraud 10 additional counts of making false statements were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, Smith could have been sentenced to up to six months in prison. U.S. District Judge Hala Jarbou on Friday placed Smith on probation for three years, fined him $3,000 and ordered him to pay a $100 assessment and a total of $6,360 in restitution to the Centers for Medicare Services and the Michigan Medicaid program.

According to terms of his probation, Smith may not work in any medical field without first informing his probation officer.

Smith was indicted in 2019 for actions that took place at his Traverse City, Michigan, practice from 2011 to 2014. He was charged with billing cosmetic surgical procedures not covered by Medicare or Medicaid as medically necessary non-cosmetic procedures and falsifying patient records to cover up the billing fraud.