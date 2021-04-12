Ex-Sioux City plastic surgeon pleads guilty to federal charge

LANSING, Mich. -- A former Sioux City plastic surgeon pleaded guilty Monday in a federal court in Michigan to falsifying patient medical records.

Dr. Adam Smith entered his plea to one count of making false statements. Other charges of health care fraud and making false statements will be dismissed.

He faces up to five years in prison. Sentencing was set for Aug. 25.

He was indicted in 2019 for actions that took place when he operated Borealis Plastic Surgery in Traverse City, Michigan, from 2011 to 2014. He was charged with billing cosmetic surgical procedures not covered by Medicare or Medicaid as other non-cosmetic surgical procedures that were medically necessary and falsifying patient medical records to make surgeries appear to be medically necessary and disguising the procedures he performed.

Smith practiced in Michigan until 2014, when he moved to Sioux City, where he was affiliated with Tri-State Specialists before leaving the group in fall 2019. According to court documents, he now lives in North Carolina.