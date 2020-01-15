Ex-Sioux City plastic surgeon pleads not guilty to federal fraud charges

Smith practiced in Michigan until 2014, the same year he began practicing in Sioux City. He was affiliated with Tri-State Specialists in Sioux City, but left the group last fall. According to court documents, he now lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Iowa Board of Medicine in July charged Smith with professional incompetency, saying he provided inappropriate surgical care to 17 patients and engaged in unethical or unprofessional conduct between December 2014 to September 2017. That case has yet to be resolved.

At least six former patients have filed negligence lawsuits against Smith in Woodbury County, each alleging that he mishandled their surgeries and/or post-surgical care. The jury in a seventh lawsuit in August found Smith was not negligent in a case in which a woman had accused him of placing improper implants in her buttocks. Two other lawsuits have been dismissed.

After Smith had left his practice in Michigan, two former patients filed separate malpractice lawsuits against him in 2015. Both were later settled out of court, and terms of the settlements are confidential.

