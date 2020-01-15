Ex-Sioux City plastic surgeon pleads not guilty to federal fraud charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A former Sioux City plastic surgeon facing incompetence charges before a state medical board pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal health care fraud charges in Michigan.
Dr. Adam Smith entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids to six counts of health care fraud and nine counts of making false statements relating to health care matters. No future court appearances have been scheduled.
A grand jury indictment filed in October alleges that while Smith operated Borealis Plastic Surgery in Traverse City, Michigan, from 2011 to 2014, he billed cosmetic surgical procedures not covered by Medicare or Medicaid as other non-cosmetic surgical procedures that were medically necessary. Smith also is accused of falsifying patient medical records to make surgeries appear to be medically necessary and disguising the procedures he performed, labeling some of them as wound repairs.
Federal attorneys in December 2018 filed a civil complaint against Smith in Michigan, accusing him of filing 89 fraudulent Medicare and Medicaid claims totaling more than $64,000 while he practiced there. Proceedings in that case have been stayed until the criminal case is resolved.
Smith practiced in Michigan until 2014, the same year he began practicing in Sioux City. He was affiliated with Tri-State Specialists in Sioux City, but left the group last fall. According to court documents, he now lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Iowa Board of Medicine in July charged Smith with professional incompetency, saying he provided inappropriate surgical care to 17 patients and engaged in unethical or unprofessional conduct between December 2014 to September 2017. That case has yet to be resolved.
At least six former patients have filed negligence lawsuits against Smith in Woodbury County, each alleging that he mishandled their surgeries and/or post-surgical care. The jury in a seventh lawsuit in August found Smith was not negligent in a case in which a woman had accused him of placing improper implants in her buttocks. Two other lawsuits have been dismissed.
After Smith had left his practice in Michigan, two former patients filed separate malpractice lawsuits against him in 2015. Both were later settled out of court, and terms of the settlements are confidential.