Ex-Sioux City principal appeals ruling dismissing sex discrimination suit

Burnight placed Stansbury on a Plan of Awareness in March 2017 because Morningside Elementary School's reading scores were not high enough, Stansbury said in the lawsuit, though male principals at two other schools that had lower scores were not disciplined. She said that two teachers on the panel to interview her replacement told her that Burnight had said a man could do the job better. One of those teachers denied saying that to Stansbury during a deposition, the other teacher said she couldn't remember telling her.

The district presented a performance evaluation that rated her performance as "needs improvement" on culture and climate and it wished to transfer her to East Middle so she could improve and also because of concerns of favoritism voiced by some of her elementary staff members. Stansbury said she had scored better in previous evaluations and that Burnight had fraudulently prepared the final evaluation because she was not informed nor asked to participate. It also was not placed in her personnel file, she said.

Hoffmeyer said in his ruling his duty was not to assess the district's decision to transfer her but whether it was motivated by sex discrimination. Based on depositions and testimony, Hoffmeyer said he could not find sufficient evidence to support her claim.

