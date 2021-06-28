Ex-Sioux City principal appeals ruling dismissing sex discrimination suit

SIOUX CITY -- A former Sioux City elementary school principal has appealed a judge's ruling that dismissed a sex discrimination lawsuit she had filed against the Sioux City Community School District and top administrators.
Dawn Stansbury filed notice on Wednesday that she will appeal District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer's ruling granting the district summary judgment to the Iowa Supreme Court.
Hoffmeyer dismissed Stansbury's lawsuit on May 25 after ruling that there was insufficient evidence to show that the district's intentions to transfer her from her position as Morningside Elementary School principal to an assistant principal's position at East Middle School were motivated by sexual discrimination.
Stansbury, who had been an elementary principal in the district since 2005, resigned in August 2018 after she said she was given an ultimatum at district superintendent Paul Gausman's direction to be demoted to the middle school position or be fired. She said that director of elementary education Brian Burnight, her direct supervisor, told her that as long as Gausman was superintendent, she would never receive a promotion, cost of living adjustments or salary increases.
Stansbury sued the district, Gausman, Burnight and associate superintendent Kim Buryanek in February 2019 for sex and age discrimination, breach of contract and other claims. All claims except the sex discrimination allegation were later dismissed.
Burnight placed Stansbury on a Plan of Awareness in March 2017 because Morningside Elementary School's reading scores were not high enough, Stansbury said in the lawsuit, though male principals at two other schools that had lower scores were not disciplined. She said that two teachers on the panel to interview her replacement told her that Burnight had said a man could do the job better. One of those teachers denied saying that to Stansbury during a deposition, the other teacher said she couldn't remember telling her.
The district presented a performance evaluation that rated her performance as "needs improvement" on culture and climate and it wished to transfer her to East Middle so she could improve and also because of concerns of favoritism voiced by some of her elementary staff members. Stansbury said she had scored better in previous evaluations and that Burnight had fraudulently prepared the final evaluation because she was not informed nor asked to participate. It also was not placed in her personnel file, she said.
Hoffmeyer said in his ruling his duty was not to assess the district's decision to transfer her but whether it was motivated by sex discrimination. Based on depositions and testimony, Hoffmeyer said he could not find sufficient evidence to support her claim.