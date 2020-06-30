Ex-Sioux City store clerk faces 19 counts of lottery theft

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A former clerk at a Sioux City convenience store has been charged with stealing 19 lottery tickets from her former employer.

Brittany Britton, 26, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Tuesday on 19 counts of lottery theft.

According to court documents, video surveillance showed her taking the lottery tickets on Dec. 25 at the Brew store at 1203 Tri View Ave. She is accused of entering the store and telling a co-worker she had already paid for the tickets before leaving with them. The co-worker recorded the tickets that she took because he did not scan them, though Britton allegedly told him she had done so.

Store managers asked Britton to pay for the tickets, which totaled $320, and filed a police report when she failed to pay for them, court documents said. Britton was fired on Dec. 25.

One of the stolen tickets was later cashed for $30 at another convenience store in Sioux City, Iowa Lottery authorities said.

