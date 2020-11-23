Ex-Sioux City teacher appealing judge ruling upholding her firing

SIOUX CITY -- A former teacher has appealed a judge's ruling that upheld the Sioux City school board's decision to fire her for sending threatening letters to Superintendent Paul Gausman and other district officials.
Julie Fischer's attorney, David Reinschmidt, of Sioux City, filed notice last week that they are appealing District Judge Steven Andreasen's Oct. 25 ruling to the Iowa Supreme Court.
Reinschmidt had said after the decision was filed that Fischer likely would appeal. He could not be reached for comment Monday.
Andreasen ruled that the board terminated Fischer for making false statements and providing misleading information during the district's investigation into the letters. Andreasen said evidence and testimony showed Fischer wrote, sent or knew who sent the anonymous letters.
Fischer had taught in the district since 1991, most recently as a TAG specialist and West Middle School teacher. She was placed on paid administrative leave in August 2018 after being charged with mailing letters anonymously to the superintendent and six other district officials. The letter to Gausman said, "Your time is coming……You lying SOB." The board fired her in August 2019.
Fischer has denied writing or sending the letters, and has maintained that the board's decision to fire her was unlawful, violated her First Amendment right to free speech and violated board policy. She appealed her firing in Woodbury County District Court, saying that the evidence did not support the district's conclusion that she wrote the letters.
The letters were traced to Fischer through bar codes on stamps purchased at Sioux City's post office. Reinschmidt said during a December hearing that Fischer, who also has worked as a real estate agent, did not know what happened to the stamps after she bought them and that someone could have taken them and used them.
Criminal harassment charges filed against Fischer were dismissed in Woodbury County after a magistrate ruled the letters were protected by her First Amendment free speech rights. Union County prosecutors in South Dakota later dismissed a stalking charge against Fischer, who was accused of sending harassing letters to a female co-worker who lives in southeast South Dakota.
