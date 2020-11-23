Ex-Sioux City teacher appealing judge ruling upholding her firing

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fischer has denied writing or sending the letters, and has maintained that the board's decision to fire her was unlawful, violated her First Amendment right to free speech and violated board policy. She appealed her firing in Woodbury County District Court, saying that the evidence did not support the district's conclusion that she wrote the letters.

The letters were traced to Fischer through bar codes on stamps purchased at Sioux City's post office. Reinschmidt said during a December hearing that Fischer, who also has worked as a real estate agent, did not know what happened to the stamps after she bought them and that someone could have taken them and used them.

Criminal harassment charges filed against Fischer were dismissed in Woodbury County after a magistrate ruled the letters were protected by her First Amendment free speech rights. Union County prosecutors in South Dakota later dismissed a stalking charge against Fischer, who was accused of sending harassing letters to a female co-worker who lives in southeast South Dakota.

