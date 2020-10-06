Ex-Sioux City treatment plant superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying tests

SIOUX CITY -- The former superintendent of Sioux City's wastewater treatment plant pleaded guilty Tuesday to manipulating water sample test results to make sure that plant discharges into the Missouri River met federal requirements.

Jay Niday, 63, entered his pleas in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to charges of conspiracy and falsifying or providing inaccurate information.

He faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and fines of up to $260,000, though Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Vavricek said he did not expect Niday's sentence, which is determined by a formula that takes several factors into account, to be close to the maximum levels. A sentencing date will be set once the U.S. Probation Office has completed a presentence investigation.

Niday is free on a personal recognizance bond.

Niday has entered a plea agreement with prosecutors and there is no negotiated sentence in the plea agreement, which was filed under seal but discussed in general terms during Tuesday's hearing before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Mahoney.