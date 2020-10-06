Ex-Sioux City treatment plant superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying tests

SIOUX CITY -- The former superintendent of Sioux City's wastewater treatment plant pleaded guilty Tuesday to manipulating water sample test results to make sure that plant discharges into the Missouri River met federal requirements.
Jay Niday, 63, entered his pleas in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to charges of conspiracy and falsifying or providing inaccurate information.
He faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and fines of up to $260,000, though Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Vavricek said he did not expect Niday's sentence, which is determined by a formula that takes several factors into account, to be close to the maximum levels. A sentencing date will be set once the U.S. Probation Office has completed a presentence investigation.
Niday is free on a personal recognizance bond.
Niday has entered a plea agreement with prosecutors and there is no negotiated sentence in the plea agreement, which was filed under seal but discussed in general terms during Tuesday's hearing before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Mahoney.
Mahoney referred to a statement of facts in the plea agreement, and Niday admitted that from 2012 through June 2015 he and at least one other person at the treatment plant agreed to manipulate chlorine levels to make it appear the city was meeting federal E. coli standards when wastewater samples were tested.
Niday is the second former plant official to be charged. Patrick Schwarte, who was a shift supervisor, pleaded guilty in January 2019 to the same two charges and is scheduled to be sentenced in November.
No other individuals have been charged, though court documents say that other plant operators -- some who were known to prosecutors and others who were unknown -- were involved in a process in which they were instructed by Niday and Schwarte to raise chlorine levels added to wastewater on days that E. coli samples were taken.
The elevated chlorine level would produce test samples showing plant discharges met federal limits for levels of fecal coliform and E. coli. Once the samples were taken, chlorine added to the city's wastewater was reduced to minimal levels unlikely to disinfect discharged water enough to meet those limits.
The fraudulent procedures violated and concealed violations of the city's National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits and the federal Clean Water Act and deceived the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which administers the city's permits, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Attorney's Office alleges.
Guy Cook, a Des Moines attorney representing the city, has said that Niday and Schwarte acted on their own and were not directed by city department heads.
The city dismissed Niday and Schwarte in June 2015. Niday told state investigators the city saved at least $100,000 in one year when workers administered the smaller levels of chlorine.
Built in 1961, Sioux City's wastewater treatment plant, located at 3100 S. Lewis Blvd., near the intersection of Interstate 29 and U.S. Highway 20, accepts industrial, commercial and residential wastewater from Sioux City. The city also accepts wastewater from Sergeant Bluff, South Sioux City, North Sioux City and Dakota Dunes. Once treated, the water is discharged into the Missouri River in accordance with state and federal regulations, including the Clean Water Act.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.