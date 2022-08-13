Ex-South Sioux City assistant football coach set to enter plea in sex assault cases

DAKOTA CITY — Former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach Nathan Rogers is scheduled to enter a plea to charges stemming from allegations that he had sex with two female students.

Rogers' attorney, Jim McGough, on Thursday filed notice in Dakota County District Court that a plea hearing is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday. Rogers previously had been scheduled for a pretrial conference at that time.

The notice did not include what charges Rogers would plead guilty to in the two cases, both of which involve his alleged sexual contact with two teenage girls.

Rogers, 27, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree sexual assault and child abuse in connection with the alleged assault of a 15-year-old girl at his home in December 2020. The girl told investigators she had gone to Rogers' home to pick up a vaping pen he had obtained for her and he pulled her onto a couch and assaulted her. Rogers told investigators the sex was consensual.

He was fired from his coaching job at South Sioux City on March 3, 2021, after the girl reported the alleged assault to a school employee. He was arrested later that month.

Rogers also has pleaded not guilty of two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and single counts of tampering with a witness, first-degree sexual assault by a school employee, child abuse and enticement by electronic communication device for an alleged sexual relationship with a second high school student when she was 15 and after she turned 16. He is accused of having sex with the girl numerous times in November 2021.

While reviewing contents of Rogers' cellphone, investigators discovered photos and videos of him having sex with the second girl. The two also had sent each other nude photos of themselves on their phones, court documents said.

Those videos and photos led federal authorities to file child pornography charges against Rogers. He pleaded guilty in June in federal court in Lincoln to one count of production of child pornography and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 23.