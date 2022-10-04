Ex-South Sioux City coach gets 15 years for sexual assault

DAKOTA CITY -- There's little doubt Nathan Rogers would do well if given probation rather than a prison sentence for having sex with two 15-year-old high school girls, a judge told the former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach.

But District Judge Bryan Meismer said when presiding over such cases, he envisions how he would explain his sentence to a victim's parents. In Rogers' case, he said, he couldn't justify a lighter sentence, no matter the complexities of coupling it with a federal prison sentence.

"You are a school official, and these are students," Meismer told Rogers, whom he sentenced to 15 years in prison for each of two counts of first-degree sexual assault.

Under terms of a plea agreement, the sentences will be served concurrently, or at the same time, and also concurrent with a 15-year federal prison sentence Rogers received on Sept. 23 for one count of production of child pornography.

Rogers, 27, told the court he would use his time in prison to better himself.

"I'm sorry for my actions. I know they affected quite a few people," he said in a short statement before he was sentenced.

Rogers pleaded no contest in August in Dakota County District Court, and his plea agreement called for the dismissal of a number of other charges. He changed his plea to guilty on Tuesday, a technicality to smooth legal details enabling Rogers to serve his sentence in federal prison, which offers facilities and programs for sexual offenders not available in state prison, his attorney, Jim McGough, of Omaha, said. In another of those details, Rogers will receive no credit for the months he's spent in custody since his arrest.

There is no parole in the federal system, but under federal guidelines, McGough said Rogers could be released after serving 12.75 years if he accumulates time reductions for good behavior.

Rogers faced a maximum of 50 years in prison on his two state charges. Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Gail VerMaas did not recommend a number of years, but encouraged Meismer to sentence Rogers accordingly in consideration of his actions.

"He needs to understand men over 19 years of age should not be having sex with 15-year-old girls," VerMaas said.

Rogers was fired by the school district and later arrested and charged in March 2021 after a 15-year-old girl told a school staff member that Rogers, a 2013 South Sioux City graduate and all-state football and basketball player, sexually assaulted her when she came to his home to pick up a vaping pen he had bought for her. Rogers told investigators the sex was consensual.

While reviewing contents of Rogers' cell phone in connection with that case, an investigator discovered photos and videos of Rogers having sex with a second girl, who later told authorities she and Rogers had begun a relationship in 2019, when she was a South Sioux City High School freshman, and the two had sex numerous times when she was 15 and after she had turned 16.The two also sent each other nude photos of themselves via their cell phones.

Those videos and photos led to the filing of federal child pornography charges against Rogers, who pleaded guilty in federal court in Lincoln in June.