Ex-South Sioux City coach pleads guilty in child porn case

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach Nathan Rogers pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of sexually explicit materials connected to a relationship with an underage girl.

Rogers, 26, entered his guilty plea to production of child pornography in U.S. District Court in Lincoln. The prosecution agreed to dismiss a second count, receipt of child pornography, at sentencing.

By reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors, Rogers avoided going to trial in the case. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 23 before District Judge John Gerrard.

Rogers was charged with taking video of sexual activity and receiving pornographic images from Oct. 11, 2020, through Feb. 20, 2021.

Authorities who were reviewing contents of Rogers' cellphone during a sexual abuse complaint involving Rogers and a 15-year-old girl discovered photos and videos of him having sex with a second girl. The two also had sent each other nude photos of themselves on their phones.

Rogers still faces state charges for his alleged relationship with both girls.

He's charged in Dakota County District Court with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and single counts of tampering with a witness, first-degree sexual assault by a school employee, child abuse and enticement by electronic communication device. According to court documents, Rogers had sex with the second high school student numerous times when she was 15 and after she turned 16.

Rogers also is charged with first-degree sexual assault and child abuse in connection with the alleged assault of another 15-year-old girl at his home in December 2020. Rogers told investigators the sex was consensual.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Neither case is currently set for trial, and pretrial conferences are scheduled for Aug. 16.

Rogers was fired from his job as an assistant football coach at South Sioux City on March 3, 2021, after the first girl reported the alleged assault to a school employee. Rogers was arrested later that month and remains in custody in the Dakota County Jail.

Journal staff writer Caitlin Yamada contributed to this story.

