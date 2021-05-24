Ex-South Sioux City coach pleads not guilty of student sexual assault

DAKOTA CITY -- A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a high school student.

Nathan Rogers, 25, on Monday waived his right to appear in person for his arraignment and filed a written plea to first-degree sexual assault and child abuse. He had been scheduled to appear in person Tuesday morning in Dakota County District Court to enter his plea.

Rogers was arrested in March and charged with the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl, who told police she had gone to Rogers' home in December to pick up a vaping pen he had obtained for her. She said Rogers pulled her onto a couch and held her down during the assault, which ended when she freed an arm and punched him. According to court documents, Rogers told investigators the sex was consensual.

The girl reported the incident to a South Sioux City High School staff member on March 3, and Rogers, who had served as the football team's receivers and defensive backs coach, was fired that day.