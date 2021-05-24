Ex-South Sioux City coach pleads not guilty of student sexual assault

DAKOTA CITY -- A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a high school student.
Nathan Rogers, 25, on Monday waived his right to appear in person for his arraignment and filed a written plea to first-degree sexual assault and child abuse. He had been scheduled to appear in person Tuesday morning in Dakota County District Court to enter his plea.
Rogers was arrested in March and charged with the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl, who told police she had gone to Rogers' home in December to pick up a vaping pen he had obtained for her. She said Rogers pulled her onto a couch and held her down during the assault, which ended when she freed an arm and punched him. According to court documents, Rogers told investigators the sex was consensual.
The girl reported the incident to a South Sioux City High School staff member on March 3, and Rogers, who had served as the football team's receivers and defensive backs coach, was fired that day.
Rogers also faces sexual assault and other charges for having sex with a second high school student, who told investigators she had begun a relationship with Rogers in 2019 when she was a South Sioux City High School freshman. According to court documents, the two had sex numerous times when she was 15 and after she turned 16 earlier this year. The two also exchanged nude photos of themselves on their cell phones.
Investigators became aware of the relationship after discovering photos and videos on Rogers' cell phone while reviewing its contents during their investigation into the alleged assault of the first girl.
Rogers, a 2013 South Sioux City graduate and all-state football and basketball player, remains in custody on a $1 million bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1.
Prior to his second arrest, Rogers had posted $100,000 of a $1 million bond and was released from jail on condition he wear a GPS tracking device, have no contact with anyone under age 19 and not enter any school or school grounds. A judge has placed those same restrictions on him should he bond out of jail again.