Ex-South Sioux City coach pleads not guilty to sexual assault

DAKOTA CITY -- A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach has pleaded not guilty of sexually assaulting a high school student.

Nathan Rogers, 25, waived his personal appearance for arraignment, which was scheduled for Tuesday, and entered a written plea Friday in Dakota County District Court to charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, generating a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, possession of a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, first-degree sexual assault by a school employee, child abuse and enticement by electronic communication device.

No trial date has been set. District Judge Bryan Meismer scheduled a pretrial conference for July 27.

Rogers is charged with having sex with a high school student who told investigators she had begun a relationship with Rogers in 2019 when she was a South Sioux City High School freshman. According to court documents, the two had sex numerous times when she was 15 and after she turned 16 earlier this year. The two also exchanged nude photos of themselves on their cell phones.

Investigators became aware of the relationship after discovering photos and videos on Rogers' cell phone while reviewing its contents during an investigation into the alleged assault of another girl.