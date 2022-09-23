Ex-South Sioux City coach sentenced to 15 years prison on child porn charge

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach Nathan Rogers was sentenced Friday to 15 years in federal prison for taking photos and videos of himself having sex with a student.

Rogers, 27, had pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Lincoln to one count of production of child pornography.

There is no parole in the federal system, and Rogers will serve five years on supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

He still faces sentencing for sexual assault in Dakota County.

While investigating a sexual abuse complaint involving Rogers and a 15-year-old girl, authorities discovered the videos and photos of Rogers with the second girl when searching the contents of Rogers' cellphone. The two also had sent each other nude photos of themselves on their phones. Rogers was charged with taking video of sexual activity and receiving pornographic images from Oct. 11, 2020, through Feb. 20, 2021.

As part of a plea agreement, a charge of receiving child pornography was dismissed.

In August, Rogers pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree sexual assault in Dakota County District Court and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 4. He faces up to 50 years in prison on each charge. A plea agreement says prosecutors will recommend that his prison sentence on those charges be served concurrently, or at the same time, as his federal prison sentence.

Rogers was charged with assaulting the 15-year-old girl at his home in December 2020. Rogers told investigators the sex was consensual.

Rogers had sex with the second high school student who is the subject of the federal case numerous times when she was 15 and after she turned 16.

Rogers was fired from his job as an assistant football coach at South Sioux City on March 3, 2021, after the first girl reported the alleged assault to a school employee. He was arrested later that month.