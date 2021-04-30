Ex-South Sioux coach charged with sexually assaulting 2nd female student

DAKOTA CITY -- A former South Sioux City High School coach previously charged with sexually assaulting a female high school student now faces accusations of assaulting a second teenager.
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested Nathan Rogers Wednesday on charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, possession of child pornography, manufacturing child pornography and sexual abuse by a school employee.
Rogers, 25, is being held in the Dakota County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Rogers, who was an assistant football and basketball coach, was arrested in March on charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old South Sioux City High School student.
While reviewing contents of Rogers' cell phone in connection with that case, a State Patrol investigator discovered photos and videos of Rogers allegedly having sex with a second girl.
According to an affidavit filed in Dakota County Court, the investigator interviewed the girl on Wednesday. The girl told him that she and Rogers had begun a relationship in 2019, when she was a South Sioux City High School freshman. She and Rogers had sex numerous times in October and November, when she was 15, she said, and several more times in January and February, after she had turned 16. The two also sent each other nude photos of themselves via their cell phones.
After the interview, authorities arrested Rogers at his South Sioux City home. Rogers had posted $100,000 of his $1 million bond after his first arrest. He is required to wear a GPS tracking device, have no contact with anyone under age 19 and not enter any school or school grounds. County Judge Ed Matney on Thursday placed those same restrictions on Rogers should he bond out of jail again.
Rogers was arrested March 26 in connection with the first case, in which he is accused of buying a vaping pen for the teenager and then assaulting her when she came to his home to pick it up. Rogers told investigators the sex was consensual.
Rogers is scheduled to be arraigned in that case on May 27 in Dakota County District Court.
The school district fired Rogers, a 2013 South Sioux City graduate and all-state football and basketball player, on March 3 after the girl reported the incident to a school staff member.
On Thursday, the district posted a message on its Facebook page saying that district officials are cooperating with law enforcement.
"The district continues to provide support and counseling for students who wish to talk to someone about this matter. We are committed to the safety of our students and expect all staff to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct. We will not tolerate behaviors that compromise the safety of our students," the message said.