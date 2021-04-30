Ex-South Sioux coach charged with sexually assaulting 2nd female student

After the interview, authorities arrested Rogers at his South Sioux City home. Rogers had posted $100,000 of his $1 million bond after his first arrest. He is required to wear a GPS tracking device, have no contact with anyone under age 19 and not enter any school or school grounds. County Judge Ed Matney on Thursday placed those same restrictions on Rogers should he bond out of jail again.

Rogers was arrested March 26 in connection with the first case, in which he is accused of buying a vaping pen for the teenager and then assaulting her when she came to his home to pick it up. Rogers told investigators the sex was consensual.

Rogers is scheduled to be arraigned in that case on May 27 in Dakota County District Court.

The school district fired Rogers, a 2013 South Sioux City graduate and all-state football and basketball player, on March 3 after the girl reported the incident to a school staff member.

On Thursday, the district posted a message on its Facebook page saying that district officials are cooperating with law enforcement.

"The district continues to provide support and counseling for students who wish to talk to someone about this matter. We are committed to the safety of our students and expect all staff to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct. We will not tolerate behaviors that compromise the safety of our students," the message said.

