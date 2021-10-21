Ex-South Sioux coach indicted on federal child porn charges

DAKOTA CITY -- A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach accused of sexually assaulting two high school girls now faces federal child pornography charges.

A grand jury indictment filed Wednesday charges Nathan Rogers with one count each of production of child pornography and receipt of child pornography.

No hearings have been scheduled in the case, filed in U.S. District Court in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Rogers, 26, of South Sioux City, is accused of committing the alleged crimes from Oct. 11, 2020, through Feb. 20. If found guilty, Rogers could face up to 30 years in prison on the production charge and 20 years in prison on the receipt charge.

Court documents show that authorities who were reviewing contents of Rogers' cellphone during an initial sexual abuse complaint involving Rogers and a 15-year-old girl discovered photos and videos of him having sex with a second girl. The two also had sent each other nude photos of themselves on their phones.

Rogers is currently scheduled to stand trial Feb. 9 in Dakota County District Court, where he is charged in two separate cases with first-degree sexual assault, which carries a potential lifetime prison sentence, and other crimes.

Rogers was arrested March 26 after a 15-year-girl reported that he had sexually assaulted her at his home in December after she arrived to pick up a vaping pen he had bought for her. The girl has alleged that Rogers pulled her onto a couch and held her down during the assault, which ended when she freed an arm and punched him. Rogers told investigators the sex was consensual, court documents said. He was fired from is job as an assistant football coach at South Sioux City High School on March 3 after the girl reported the alleged assault to a school employee.

Rogers is charged with first-degree sexual assault and child abuse in that case.

He faces charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, generating a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, possession of a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, first-degree sexual assault by a school employee, child abuse and enticement by electronic communication device in the second case, the details of which surfaced during the investigation into the December incident.

In the second case, Rogers is charged with having sex with a high school student who told investigators she had begun a relationship with Rogers in 2019 when she was a South Sioux City High School freshman. According to court documents, the two had sex numerous times when she was 15 and after she turned 16 earlier this year.

Rogers has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

With federal charges now filed, it's possible some of the charges Rogers faces in Dakota County could be dismissed. A spokeswoman with the Nebraska Attorney General's Office, which is prosecuting the cases, did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the federal indictment. Rogers is scheduled to appear in court in Dakota City on Tuesday for a hearing on his motions to have a second lawyer and an expert witness appointed to his cases.

Rogers remains in custody in the Dakota County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.